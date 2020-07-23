Post Office hours to change Aug. 22

POINT PLEASANT — Patrons of the Point Pleasant Borough Post Office will be experiencing some changes in the coming months.

“The United States Postal Service is developing a business plan to ensure that we will be financially stable and able to continue to provide dependable, affordable, safe and secure delivery of mail and packages to all Americans as a vital part of the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Ray V. Daiutolo Sr., with USPS Corporate Communications, South Jersey and Philadelphia Districts.

“The plan, which will be presented to the Board of Governors when it is finalized, will include new and creative ways to help us fulfill our mission, and will focus on the Postal Service’s strengths to maximize our prospects for long-term success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 16, patrons utilizing boxes in the office received a letter from the UPSP that read, “Dear Postal Customer, the Postal Service is constantly striving to provide the most convenient and efficient level of service to our customers. To that end, periodic reviews are conducted to determine the appropriate hours to meet the changing postal needs of our customers.

“Therefore please be advised that effective Aug. 22, 2020, the window hours at the Point Pleasant Borough office will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

The letter adds that the office will be closed for lunch between 1 and 2:15 p.m., and that Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Lobby service hours will also be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.,” the letter adds.

Currently, the hours of the Point Pleasant Post Office, located at 2229 Bridge Ave., are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Saturday.

“I understand this notice was provided to the PO Box customers,” Mr. Daiutolo confirmed.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.