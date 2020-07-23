Point Beach summer camp canceled after counselor COVID scare

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s summer camp program was canceled after a counselor lied on a daily health questionnaire just before the first day of camp began on July 13, officials said.

According to Councilman Doug Vitale, the counselor was not truthful on the questionnaire, stating they had not been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and had not been tested.

The counselor reported to work on Monday, July 13, and interacted with staff and campers throughout the day.

Camp officials then learned early Tuesday morning, July 14, that the counselor had received a test that came back positive for COVID-19, Mr. Vitale said.

Immediately, the camp was canceled for the remainder of the week.

“This counselor ultimately tested positive for COVID after being around campers and staff for a day,” said the councilman. “We notified all the parents of the campers that were within that group, as well as the entire camper population, via email.”

The counselor was in charge of a group of fewer than 20 children, according to the councilman.

According to Mr. Vitale, the counselor later told officials they were retested for the virus, which came back negative at the end of last week.

To be on the safe side, it was determined the camp should be canceled for the remainder of summer, Mr. Vitale said.

“We temporarily suspended camp starting that next day through the end of the week,” said Mr. Vitale. “We determined this [past] weekend that we will cancel camp permanently.”

He said borough officials are very disappointed.

“We had very high expectations going into this year,” said Mr. Vitale. “Our new camp administration, the counselors, all new equipment.”

Camp officials used a health questionnaire to screen those working at the camp, along with those attending.

The borough’s summer camp had 12 counselors and two supervisors working with the 110 campers signed up for the season, which was supposed to run through Aug. 21.

