Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

CLICK TO VIEW THIS WEEK’S TAKE OUT & DINE OUT GUIDE
Summer fun is all around us!
The Summer of 2020 is one that will not be forgotten! Why not add a little summer fun to your memory bank with one of the activities included in our feature this week, “Summer activities still shining this year.” Whether by land or by sea, there’s plenty of fun still to be had this summer and our list of options that are local and safe can help you decide where to begin.
Take out, delivery and outdoor dining options are still plentiful in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Visit your favorite spot — or find a new favorite — now to enjoy good eats, live music and to get out of the house safely.
In order to help you take advantage of the current dining options, we’ve included all the details we can find on area restaurants and their take out, delivery and outdoor dining options. We’ve used various resources to compile information on take out, delivery and outdoor dining.
If you would like to receive it automatically in your inbox every Thursday, click here and add your email address to our list.
Enjoy finding your own “Top Picks” when you dine out this week!
If you see any information that is missing or needs correcting, please email news@ndmag.com with the information.