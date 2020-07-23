BRADLEY BEACH- Only 2,000 daily beach badges will be sold a day at the borough’s beachfront.

The new policy took effect on Thursday, July 23.

“We’ve been monitoring our attendance and are seeing that we are closing off daily sales more frequently. We were also seeing growing concerns with social distancing especially on the north part of our beachfront,” Mayor Gary Engelstad said.

All beach badges will only be available for purchase through the online platform VIPLY. Badge purchases are limited to four adult seasonal and eight daily badges per transaction. Badges can be picked up at three locations, the beach badge booths located at Third, Brinley and Cliff avenues.

At the beginning of the season, in order to ensure beachgoers have enough space to social distance, the borough had announced that the beach’s capacity for this year would be 10,000 beachgoers. Later on in the year, the borough decided to increase that number to 11,000 in order to sell 1,000 more seasonal beach badges.

Despite limiting beachgoers, the borough has still been able to meet revenue targets for the sale of beach badges. At a borough council meeting on July 14, it was announced that the borough was nearing its revenue target of $1.5 million from the sale of beach badges with only about $300,000 needed to close the gap.

“The fact that our revenue is tracking well is reassuring but it is not the primary reason for this change,” the mayor said. ” It’s all about ensuring social distancing and keeping beachgoers safe. The more we put in practices like this and continue to do the right thing ensures that we will never have to go through this nightmare again.”

