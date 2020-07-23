Manasquan outlines school reopening plan

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District on Tuesday night outlined its plan to reopen school in September, which includes a hybrid of in-person and remote learning for high school students; and full-time, in-person instruction for elementary school students.

The plan presented by Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan also focused on new health and safety procedures that will be in effect this September when students and faculty return to school.

Mr. Kasyan said the plan is based on guidance from the state Department of Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Monmouth County Department of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district has been preparing for a return to school and in-person learning since April, when administrators created the “return to school roadmap” focusing on plans for reopening in September and what steps need to be taken over the summer.

A restart committee, including Mr. Kasyan, administrators, faculty and school board members, also was formed.

“We had to have some guiding principles for this and, first and foremost, safety and the wellness of our students and employees was important,” Mr. Kasyan said. “It was very important for us to continue the continuity of education and also meet the rigorous standards that we have here.”

He added that the district is also focused on meeting the needs of its vulnerable and high-risk populations. Mr. Kasyan said adaptability and flexibility will also be necessary during this transition, and the school district will continue to maintain consistent communication with the school community.

“It’s very important for the community to understand that we’re in transition and we have to be flexible,” Mr. Kasyan said. “Our plan could change as we move forward according to what the governor says and what’s out there.”

Mr. Kasyan then outlined the committee’s plans for instruction and scheduling, health and wellness, and general operations.

The high school will adapt a blended learning plan, dividing its 1,000 students into either a blue or gray group of about 500 students each.

Each group will attend school on alternating days. The blue group will go to school Monday, Wednesday and Friday one week and then Tuesday and Thursday the next week, while the grey group maintains the opposite schedule.

When students are not physically in school, they will be required to complete virtual lessons. They will also have an opportunity to speak with their teachers virtually during dedicated office hours.

The school day at the high school will consist of eight 45-minute class periods and one 25-minute lunch period. Students will be split into groups of 250 for two different lunch periods — 10:43 to 11:08 a.m., or 11:31 to 11:56 a.m. Lunch spaces will be disinfected between the two periods.

Mr. Kasyan said serve-and-go lunches will be available to all students daily and lunch spaces will be arranged in a way that maintains social distancing.

Students will have an opportunity to visit their lockers before school, during lunch and after school.

Students at the elementary school will attend full-day sessions daily and follow the normal bell schedule. However, classes will be self-contained for the entire school day.

Middle school teachers, special subject teachers and interventionists will rotate between classes rather than having the students move between classrooms.

The goal of grouping students into cohorts is that it will prevent intermingling and minimize the potential impact of a closure in the event someone in the school tests positive for the coronavirus, Mr. Kasyan said.

To maintain social distancing and minimize potential spread of the coronavirus at both schools, desks will be six feet apart in all classrooms. Social distancing markers/signs will also be placed in hallways to establish a flow of traffic.

Mr. Kasyan said there will be 15 to 18 desks per classroom and all unnecessary materials will be removed from the classroom to allow for more space.

Face coverings must be worn by students at all times unless social distancing of at least six feet can be maintained — for example, when students are seated at a desk in their classroom or the cafeteria.

Staff must also wear face coverings at all times, unless while eating or unless doing so would inhibit the person’s health. Mr. Kasyan added that clear masks have been ordered for teachers so students can see their faces while they are in front of the classroom teaching.

Students and staff will be required to wash their hands upon entering the school and regularly throughout the school day with either hand sanitizer or soap and water.

Faculty and administration will also monitor students for symptoms each day as they enter the school buildings.

To aid in this endeavor, the district plans to purchase two temperature sensors that can read students’ temperatures by scanning their foreheads or wrists. According to Business Administrator Peter Crawley, this will speed up the morning routine by checking temperatures of 45 to 50 students per minute.

One sensor will be placed at a high-traffic entryway at both the elementary school and high school. Other entrances will be staffed with nurses, security or administrators equipped with forehead temperature scanners.

Multiple entrances will be used at each school to limit student contact. Elementary school students must go directly to their classrooms upon entering the building. High school students will not be allowed to enter the school before 7 a.m. After that time, students will be directed to wait in designated areas until school begins at 7:34 a.m.

Staff will also be verbally checking symptoms as each student enters the school building. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will be directed to a designated isolation area.

All staff will be trained to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19, which will help with symptom identification in students and allow staff to self-monitor themselves for symptoms. Any staff member exhibiting symptoms must leave the school building.

Mr. Kasyan said the committee also discussed mandating all staff be tested for COVID-19, but said that seemed counterproductive unless the staff was tested continuously.

A focus will also be placed on social and emotional wellness to help students and staff through any traumatic experiences related to the coronavirus.

In regard to cleaning, bathrooms will be disinfected hourly; classrooms will be disinfected during the school day when students go to lunch, and nightly; and all non-porous surfaces and common touch points will be sanitized and disinfected regularly.

HVAC systems will also be upgraded with MERV-10 filters, which provide the highest level of filtration without restricting air flow.

A survey will be available online next week to gauge parents’ comfort level with their children returning to school this September. The deadline for submission of the survey will be Friday, July 31.

Prior to taking the survey, parents will have an opportunity to review the district’s plan for reopening schools.

“Reasonable accommodations will be made for all individuals that the CDC identifies as high risk for severe illness, and they will be offered a full virtual school option … and that will be up to the parents if they want to send them or not,” Mr. Kasyan said.

Any parent who does not feel comfortable sending their children back to school will have the option to register for virtual learning during the week of Aug. 3. Registration will be held through Parent Portal and the deadline will be Friday, Aug. 7.

Mr. Kasyan said a remote learning plan will be finalized next week, as well as an alternative plan for a districtwide switch to remote learning in the event both school buildings need to shut down again.

Any questions regarding the district’s plan can be sent to restart@manasquan.k12.

Mr. Kasyan said he, Mr. Crawley and assistant superintendent Jesse Place will monitor the email account daily and “make every effort to respond as quickly as possible.”

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.