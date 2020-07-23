Endangered beach-nesting birds threatened by human disturbance

SEA GIRT — A keen attention to detail helped save the life of one of New Jersey’s endangered species, the piping plover, a small beach nesting bird. It also highlighted the threat that endangered animals face from human disturbances.

Last Wednesday, William Pelly, of Manasquan, who describes himself as a hobbyist photographer, was taking photos of the birds at the Sea Girt National Guard Camp when he noticed that one of the birds appeared to be injured.

“When I first was looking at the birds I didn’t notice it,” Mr. Pelly said, in regard to what he thought was wire wrapped around a bird’s leg. “I definitely noticed that the bird was limping and holding its leg up, though.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once he got home and transferred his photos to his computer he could tell something was wrapped tightly around one of the small birds’ legs. So Mr. Pelly spent several hours reaching out to federal and state agencies, in the hopes that someone would be able to help the piping plover.

That’s when he was connected with Christina Davis, a biologist with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program [ENSP].

She and other biologists manage and monitor beach nesting birds, including the piping plover, least tern, black skimmer and American oystercatcher. One of the ways ENSP manages the beach nesting sites is with fencing to limit disturbance of the birds’ habitats.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.