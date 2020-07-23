Although the 2020 BlueClaws season was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, BlueClaws is bringing movies and more to the stadium this summer so there is still plenty of fun to be had at the ballpark. The BlueClaws Summer Movie Series presented by RWJBarnabas Health, NJR Home Services and Arm & Hammer is a four night movie series that kicked off on July 17. Even if you missed the first movie there are still three more films to catch and enjoy under the stadium lights.

BLUECLAWS SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

“We are constantly looking for fun and unique events to host at the ballpark this summer and are thrilled to be able to provide fans with the chance to come out to the park and spend a relaxing evening on the field and watch a great movie with friends and family,” said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience!”

The movie series will continue on Friday, July 31 with “Avengers End Game” playing on the 1,875 square foot video board at FirstEnergy Park, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood. The rain date will be Monday, Aug. 3. On Friday, Aug. 14 enjoy a showing of “Jaws” on the big screen [rain date Monday, Aug. 17]. The series will come to a close on Friday, Aug. 21 with “Frozen 2” [rain date Monday, Aug. 24].

There are a limited number of tickets available for each movie and tickets are sold online only in advance. Ticket links are available online at milb.com and admission is $10 per person. Each movie will begin at 7 p.m. and gates will open at 6 p.m. Groups will be safely situated in socially-distanced spaces on the field or in the seating bowl. Those in attendance can bring blankets and lawn chairs to the field, but tents are not permitted.

What’s a movie without snacks? A $5 snack pack will be available for purchase in advance and will include popcorn and soda or water. The BlueClaws will also have additional food including hamburgers, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, ice cream, soda and water available for purchase at the stadium.

IRISH HERITAGE CELEBRATION

With COVID-19 seemingly ruining St. Patrick’s Day 2020, it’s fitting to celebrate a belated St. Patrick’s Day event at FirstEnergy Park as the BlueClaws present an Irish Heritage Celebration on Thursday, July 30 with gates opening at 7 p.m.

Legendary Jersey Shore band “The Snakes” will perform live from 7:15 until 9:30 p.m. in the BlueClaws Biergarten and the show will be streamed on the video board for those in attendance to enjoy from anywhere in the park.

“In 2020, we can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in July,” said Ricciutti. “The Snakes are a great band and we’re excited to welcome them back to the ballpark for what promises to be a fun night out for everyone.”

Tickets are $20 per person and must be ordered online in advance. There are only 450 tickets available due to current state guidelines concerning outdoor gatherings. Each ticket includes admission, a food package that includes Bangers and Mash and a merchandise package that includes a BlueClaws cap and lapel pin.

Socially distant picnic and select high-top tables will be set up down the left field line as well as on the adjacent concourse around the ballpark and stadium seating will also be open. Additional food will also be available for purchase including select Irish favorites like corned beef sliders as well as hot dogs, hamburgers and more.