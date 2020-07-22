Thomas C. Piacentino

Thomas C. Piacentino, 75, of Ocean Township formerly of Little Silver, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Thomas had a long career as a stock broker, eventually retiring from UBS in Lincroft. He was a graduate of Monmouth College. He was born