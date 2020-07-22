Margery Hill Geiges

Margery Hill Geiges, 88 of Point Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home.

Born August 24, 1931 in Elizabeth. Attended Linden, Roselle and graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School. After marrying Joseph Andrew Geiges she lived in Brielle for 45 years before moving to Point Pleasant. Mr. and Mrs. Geiges founded