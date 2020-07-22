Manasquan Elks salute WWII veteran on 95th birthday

WALL TOWNSHIP — Threatening rain held off just long enough on Friday morning, July 17, for a festive drive-by celebration of a World War II veteran’s 95th birthday.

Robert Fitterer, who was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service in the Pacific Theater, was feted with a short parade and ceremony arranged by Manasquan Elks Lodge 2534.

“I thought it was fantastic, far more than I deserved. I want to give a great big thank-you to everyone that did this,” he said afterward.

Mr. Fitterer was an 18-year-old living in Summit when he joined the Army and began artillery training. He was sent to the Philippines with the 37th Infantry Division and fought in the Battle of Manila. As his outfit battled the Japanese at Bagac in the Bataan Province, he was knocked unconscious from the concussion of an exploding hand grenade, suffering a hand wound and knocked-out tooth, he said. After recovering at a hospital, the young corporal was sent back into the fray.

The drive-by party was held on Friday outside the home of his daughter, Sally Flannery, at 1318 Laurel Ave.

Mr. Fitterer sat in a lawn chair at the end of the driveway, surrounded by family, as more than a dozen vehicles, some decorated with balloons and other birthday paraphernalia, drove by, with motorists tooting horns, waving and shouting birthday greetings. The parade included a fire truck from South Wall Fire Rescue, and even several vehicles, including a backhoe, dump truck and street sweeper, from the Wall Township Department of Public Works. Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars also participated.

After the parade, a contingent of Elks stopped by and held a socially distanced ceremony to honor Mr. Fitterer.

Dick Mercora, co-chairman of the lodge’s veterans committee, read a speech noting Mr. Fitterer’s awards for “meritorious service and valor” during the war.

“We shall be forever grateful to you. The Elks have a saying: We shall never forget our veterans. Happy birthday, and thank you,” Mr. Mercora said.

Frank Vario, the veterans committee co-chairman, then presented Mr. Fitterer with a gift of an insignia hat, shirt and coin commemorating the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Mike Reddington played “Happy Birthday” on trumpet and Nick Perone, retired veteran with the 63rd Army Band, sang “The Army Song.”

Mr. Vario said the lodge’s two primary functions are helping special needs children and veterans, and “We jumped at the chance,” to put on a little birthday party for Mr. Fitterer and to “honor his service to our country.”

After World War II ended, Mr. Fitterer attended college, went into the family’s floor covering business in Parsippany, married and raised five children. Now a widower, he lives in Leisure Village in Lakewood.

Ms. Flannery is a teacher at the Warren H. Wolf Preschool on Chambers Bridge Road in Brick Township, where her father comes each Veterans Day to lead the children in the flag salute.

“My dad is so proud of being a veteran,” she said, and he was thrilled with the drive-by birthday parade and celebration on Friday. “It was way beyond what we could have expected.”

