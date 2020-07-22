Lavallette man, 26, dies in motorcycle accident in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A Lavallette man died in a motorcycle accident on Route 138 on Tuesday night, police said. The accident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Route 138 eastbound at Old Mill Road.

Police said the man was operating a 2013 Kawasaki EX6 when he lost control of the motorcycle in the area of an off-ramp from Route 138 to Route 35 northbound, resulting in the crash. The motorcycle operator, identified as Kenneth B. Sosnowski, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 138 east and westbound from the intersections of Old Mill Road and Route 35 were closed for two-and-a-half hours while Wall Township Police investigated the collision.

Also responding were the Wall Township Police Department Emergency Medical Services, Hackensack-Meridian Paramedics, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation Emergency Response Division.

The collision is under investigation by Wall police. Anyone with information regarding the collision or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Lt. Chad Clark of the Wall Township Police Department Special Services Divisions at 732-449-4500 ext, 1143 or email cclark@wallpolice.org.

