Janet M. Ownes

By
Star News Group Staff
-
46 views

Janet M. Ownes, 76, of Brielle, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Care One at Wall. 

Born in Neptune, raised in Sea Girt, she lived in Hightstown, before moving to Brielle 41 years ago.

Janet was an elementary school teacher for the Asbury Park School District for years before retiring. Her last years, she