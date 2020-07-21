TRENTON — New Jersey’s Department of Education will release guidance this week to allow parents to select all-remote learning for children in the coming school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

“This is about as complex a step that we, or any American state, will take and we want to get it right and do it responsibly,” Gov. Murphy said. “We want to respect public health, but we want to do everything we can to recapture that magic of some semblance of in person education that no state does like New Jersey.”

Also announced by the governor was the signing executive orders allowing for contact drills, practices and games for high-risk sports, football, rugby, martial arts, wrestling and cheerleading. Screenings for athletes, coaching and staff. Cleaning and disinfecting is also required. Must be conducted in an outdoor setting.

On indoor dining, which the governor delayed indefinitely earlier this month, the governor said that “restaurants have been crushed but I want to give them a major shoutout for creativity.” He added that this weekend he dined in Red Bank, and also visited Charlie’s of Bay Head and was impressed by the restaurant’s operation.

“We want to get indoors, whether its a restaurant or a gym or a theatre, we will get there, we are just not there yet,” Gov. Murphy said. “If you folks keep up the extraordinary work, we will get there sooner rather than later.”

Data provided by the governor seemed to reinforce that message.

The governor reported on Monday that there are 177 new cases, which bring’s the state’s total to 176,963.

Daily positivity rate down to 2.8 percent. Rate of transmission, which had previously surpassed 1.0, meaning for every person infected with COVID-19 was infecting on average one other person, was reported at 0.90. Hospital 798 total hospitalizations remained stable at, with 146 patients in Intensive Care Units and 72 on ventilators.

Nine new coronavirus deaths were also reported bringing total deaths of 13,741. Of the nine deaths reported, two occurred in June, the remaining seven occurred over the past three days. Total number of probable deaths remains stable at 1,974.

The governor said there is some “noise” in the data, and as there has been some difficulty receiving COVID-19 data from Quest Diagnostics. Judith M. Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, spoke on the issue on Monday.

“The department is experiencing a problem receiving QUEST laboratory results electronically,” Judy “That may be causing our case numbers to be lower than expecting.”

While the worst for New Jersey so far appeared to be over, the governor noted that other states around the country are currently going through the peaks that New Jersey had seen earlier this year. Many states are living through what we lived through in March and April.

“We continue to see a country where the virus in so many places is exploding still,” he said.

