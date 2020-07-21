Spring Lake Heights cancels summer recreation program

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights has canceled its summer recreation program for the remainder of the summer due to coronavirus concerns after a camp counselor contracted the virus, officials announced.

The individual was not displaying any symptoms but had proactively had himself tested, the borough announced. The decision to close the summer camp was made out of an abundance of caution after Manasquan and other neighboring municipalities also reported an increase in positive COVID-19 test results younger people. Manasquan has also canceled its summer recreation program after initially suspending it for a week. Sea Girt canceled a planned summer camp program.

All campers will be issued prorated refunds, the township said.

“It’s not an easy decision because we want to have all the activities for the kids, and they’ve been doing an amazing job but you see what’s going on Sea Girt, what’s going on in Manasquan especially among the younger demographic of people,” Spring Lake Heights Mayor Chris Campion told The Coast Star.

The mayor said he personally checked in on the counselor who had tested positive and reported that he is doing well was “shocked” to learn he had tested positive for COVID-19 because he was asymptomatic.

Mr. Campion praised the counselor’s response to the test result and said his communication with the borough “ultimately prevented more people from getting sick.”

Last week, the mayor expressed optimism that Spring Lake Heights would not have to close summer programs because the recreation department was strictly following all CDC guidelines, including daily temperature checks, social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

The camp, which hosted about 75 campers, was held during weekdays at the Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road, where there is ample space for groups to separate from one another.

The camp had opened open on July 6, the first day permitted under state guidelines.

“We should be happy that our kids got to have those two weeks of activity, of positivity,” the mayor said. “We could have not done anything and not had the program out all. But at least they got those weeks of activity and excitement.”

