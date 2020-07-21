Police roust hundreds partying at house; fleeing driver hits two cops

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two officers were struck by a speeding white Mercedes after responding to an out-of-control house party of more than 400 partygoers late Monday night, according to the Brick Township Police Department, which responded to the party on Atlantic Drive in the Baywood section of the township at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Parked vehicles, some occupied, blocked Atlantic Drive and other streets surrounding the party, according to the police department, which registered reports of loud music, littering, public urination,trespassing and evident drug use.

Officers made contact with homeowner Michelle Cicchillo, who police say claimed the party continued to grow until it was beyond her control.

“She attempted to have the guests leave but they were being defiant and refused to leave,” the department said in a statement.

