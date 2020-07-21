Point Pleasant students to be in classrooms twice weekly in fall

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District students will receive in-person instruction two days a week under new guidelines announced by officials during the July 20 board of education meeting.

“Several weeks ago we received the road to recovery plan for schools and how we are going to open in September and … we have had a lot of discussions on how we are going to tackle that,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said. “One of the things in the governor’s plan is getting back into in-person instruction of some sort. It kind of left it up to how districts will do that.

“We sent out a parent survey and … one of the questions we started off that survey with was ‘in light of the current pandemic are you planning on sending your children to school in person in September?’ and we had a response of almost 87 percent saying they were.

“One of the other questions we asked about was what schedule would work best for families and … we had about 70 percent say they would like to see some kind of hybrid schedule worked out.”

According to officials, students at all grade levels will be divided into two cohorts and will attend school in-person either Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We started as an administration to meet and talk and last week had the opportunity to meet with our principals and central office staff and … came up with a hybrid plan model we would follow,” Mr. Smith said.

“It would be based on what is called an A-day, B-day schedule. The district-wide schedule will divide students into two cohorts; Cohort A and Cohort B. Students with last names A through K would be in Cohort A and students with the last names L through Z would be grouped in Cohort B.

“Cohort A will attend school in person for full day instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays, Cohort B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays and all students will participate in virtual learning from their homes when they are not physically in the buildings and that will also include Fridays.

“When students are not in school with their teachers they are expected to be working on their assignments they have received from the day before. There are also going to be times where they might be called into that other cohort for a particular class.

“We are also going to use Fridays for our teachers for office hours for students, to consult and plan, and also for teachers to have grade level and department meetings. That is kind of what we are looking at at this point.”

