Manasquan recreation counselors to become health ambassadors

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Recreation summer program counselors will serve as ambassadors for the borough, sharing information about COVID-19 and safety measures, following last week’s announcement that summer activities were canceled due to new cases.

Borough Council President Mike Mangan, who chairs the beach and recreation committee, said the counselors “are being recast right now to be ambassadors for the community,” to promote health and safety.

Mr. Mangan said 7,500 masks have been ordered for the ambassadors to distribute. The beach and recreation department is also working on procuring handouts from the county that can be used to inform and educate the public.

“We’re not sure exactly when this is going to start up, but sometime in the next week you’re going to see that,” he said during the virtual mayor and council meeting held Monday night.

Mr. Mangan also took time to thank the beach and recreation staff for their hard work this summer, and urged the public to continue following safety protocols.

