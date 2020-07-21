Emily A. Van Note, 29, of Point Pleasant, died on Monday, July, 20, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Emily was born and raised in Point Pleasant and lived there her whole life.
Emily touched everyone with her beautiful blue eyes and caring smile.
Emily is survived by her father Christopher Van
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)