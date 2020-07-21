BELMAR — After a busy weekend at the Belmar beachfront, with daily badges sold out on both Saturday and Sunday, Borough Council President Tom Brennan is calling for changes that include online badge sales and enforcement of face-mask-wearing rules.

In a Sunday statement, Mr. Brennan said that he had heard from Belmar residents who voiced concerns about beach and boardwalk staffing, enforcement and behavior by visitors.

Referring to out-of-town beachgoers, he said. “Belmar is beautiful, especially in the summer. But if they choose to visit, they must respect our rules and our residents.”

The council president also is calling for better compliance with face mask requirements by beachfront staff, more police patrols on the beach and boardwalk and better communication overall between borough and residents.

“We are still not reaching a significant portion of the people,” Mr. Brennan said, adding that information about beach closings due to capacity must be pushed out faster through social media and by use of a “code red” phone list for staff.

He also said the borough “must accelerate” a much-discussed “transition to online sales for all beach badges” in time to take effect during the current summer season. Other municipalities, such as Bradley Beach, already made such a transition, using the VIPLY app.

Beachfront staff, including gate attendants, badge sellers, special officers, lifeguards have been going “above and beyond,” he said. “However, wearing of face coverings by staff has been inconsistent. We cannot allow this to continue. All beachfront employees should be masking up.”

After-hours on the boardwalk is another area of concern for the council president. As beach visitors stay later at the beach and the boardwalk, more supervision is needed, he said. “Reports of rowdy, inappropriate behavior need to be quickly addressed,” Mr. Brennan said. While the borough’s beach patrol has extended its hours to provide more coverage on busy days, “police patrols should do more of the same.”

On Friday, the borough announced that it will be limiting the sale of daily beach badges to 7,500. The total number of badges sold will fluctuate depending on the number of season badge holders and space on the beachfront. Those 16 years of age younger are also able to get onto the beach for free.

If the borough’s beachfront seems busier than in previous years, that is because the borough has sold more daily and seasonal beach badges when compared to this same point last year.

The last beach report, which was filed on July 12, showed that the borough had sold 19,358 daily badges. In 2019, the borough sold a total 13,661 season badges.

More than 50,000 more beach badges have been sold this year compared to this same point last year. As of July 12, the borough sold 192,587 daily beach badges, compared to the 129,655 the borough had sold through July 14, 2019.

Senior badges are down from last year, with the borough selling 4,403 so far this year compared to 5,868 at a similar point last year.

When it comes to revenue, the borough has so far made $3,335,733 from the sale of beach badges and locker rentals. With seven weekends, including Labor Day weekend, still on the horizon, the borough appears poised to eclipse last year’s beach revenues, which were $3,683,035.

