Brielle officer charged with theft of local PBA funds

BRIELLE — A Brielle police officer has been charged with the theft of more than $700 from the local police union, Brielle Chief of Police Gary J. Olsen announced Tuesday.

Michael W. Palmer, Jr., 33, of Wall Township, has been charged with one count of third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to a press release. He has been suspended without pay from his position, in which he earned $105,383, pending the determination of both the criminal and administrative proceedings.

Mr. Palmer has been an officer with the Brielle Police Department since Dec. 1, 2018. If convicted, he faces up to five years in a New Jersey state prison.

“This is a very sad situation, but it is as equally disappointing. When any officer engages in this type of conduct, he/she violates the trust and integrity of the community in which they have sworn to protect and serve, and also violates the trust and integrity of their co-workers,” said Chief Olsen. “Police officers are always held to higher standards, and here in the Brielle Police Department, that standard is even higher.”

An internal affairs review was conducted by the Brielle Police Department and a follow-up investigation was led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO] Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crimes Unit, a press release states.

Both investigations had revealed that Mr. Palmer made several cash withdrawals from ATMs in Wall Township, Ocean Township and Neptune City.

The money was withdrawn from the expense account of the Brielle Policemen’s Benevolent Association [PBA] Local 395, while Mr. Palmer acted as the treasurer between January and June of this year.

The press release states that the withdrawals were made for personal reasons unrelated to PBA business.

“It is essential that we, as police officers, always do the right thing in order to maintain public confidence in the police department, and in this case specifically, we must also maintain the rank and file’s confidence in the administration of the department,” Chief Olsen said. “We owe it to our residents, and I owe it to my officers. We must communicate to them that this type of behavior is unacceptable, and it will never be tolerated.”

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, who also serves as the director of the office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crimes Unit, is prosecuting the case. Mr. Palmer is represented by Charles Uliano, Esq., of West Long Branch.

The MCPO also released a statement on Tuesday, in which Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said: “We will continue to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions. Bad cops will be weeded out as their unlawful or improper actions are discovered. Mr. Palmer betrayed the trust of his fellow officers and the public at-large — this is inexcusable. Mr. Palmer is not a typical example of our law enforcement community. Our law enforcement is made up of genuinely good people whose only interest is serving the community.”

