Brick Township schools fine-tune hybrid learning model

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Residents may have received a glimpse of the future during the Brick Township Board of Education’s July 16 meeting, when Superintendent Thomas Farrell delivered a preliminary outline of the district’s back-to-school model.

“At this time, the safe restart of our schools is our unwavering commitment, so I want to share a big-picture, in-person plan, and some insight into the upcoming school year,” Mr. Farrell said, although no plans have been finalized and “meetings are ongoing.”

Under the “A-B hybrid model” described by Mr. Farrell, the school district’s student population would be divided in half to create two cohorts that would alternate between in-person and virtual learning Monday through Thursday, across all schools. All students would learn virtually on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This model provides for Brick schools to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and students, while at the same time meet — and in many cases exceed — the state and CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control] guidelines,” Mr. Farrell said, noting siblings in the Brick Township public school system would be assigned to the same cohort. “The exact schedule has yet to be determined and there are still many, many details to be finalized as we create the ultimate [and] definitive restart plan.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.