Sea Girt reports COVID-19 case increase, mostly in younger residents

SEA GIRT — The borough has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past week, according to an update posted on the borough website.

The announcement states that the borough has a total of 31 cases as of July 17 — 14 of which are active. Furthermore, 10 of the cases are residents between the ages of 14 and 24 years old. No new cases have been reported in the past two days.

“We are asking parents to be vigilant in monitoring your children’s health and activities over the next two weeks.

“Please remember if your child has tested positive and may be asymptomatic, they are carriers of the virus and may pass it to parents and grandparents if proper quarantine measures are not implemented,” the announcement states.

Officials added as a reminder that masks are required when indoors, and recommended when outdoors and social distancing cannot be maintained.

