John Rosevelt McGillion

John Rosevelt McGillion “Johnny Mac,” 78, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Mr. McGillion was born to Irish parents, John and Anna Fox McGillion, on August 16, 1941, in Dagenham Essex, England. At three years old, he emigrated to the United States with his parents and two of