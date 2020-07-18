Boy rescued after becoming trapped under sand at Belmar beach

BELMAR — First responders rescued a boy who was trapped under sand at the 8th Avenue beach in Belmar on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Belmar First Aid Director Fran Hines told The Coast Star that around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon that the boy, whose age was not immediately available, had fallen into a hole deeper than the boy was tall before the sand collapsed on him.

“We’re not even sure who dug the hole or how the hole got there but apparently it caved in on him and he was dug out by lifeguards, EMS and the fire department,” Mr. Hines said.

The boy was rushed to Jersey Shore medical center after being buried over his head for “a while.”

“We know he was alive and well breathing when we took him out of the hole,” Mr said.

More details would be available on the incident soon, he said.

