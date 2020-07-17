Recreation Committee offers yoga classes on the beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s Recreation Committee has partnered with Point Pleasant’s Peace Warrior Yoga and Wellness Center to bring beach yoga to residents.

Classes run daily from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., as well as from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, at the cost of $10.

According to Peace Warrior Yoga and Wellness Center owner Billi Jo Murphy, the center is glad to be able to bring classes to the public in such a stressful time.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Ms. Murphy. “Teaching outdoors is always so much more connected to the earth and nature; especially nowadays being stuck inside, it’s just really nice to be able to get outside and practice under the clouds, the sky and the sun and hear the sound of the waves crashing.”

The classes, which began in July, are held on the borough’s Maryland Avenue beach. All classes are open to the public. Members of the center can attend the classes with their membership.

Members of the Recreation Committee reached out to Ms. Murphy to see if she would be interested in holding the classes, to which she was excited.

“Since we can’t have yoga indoors I was absolutely thrilled to accommodate them in any way we could,” said Ms. Murphy. She also said, being a resident, she was happy to help out.

Along with the beach classes, the center is also offering residents the chance to attend a Crystal Bowl Meditation Experience every Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. These classes are also $10.

“It’s the first time that the Point Beach Recreation has had yoga at this particular spot and it’s been going great,” said Ms. Murphy. “The weather has been great. We’ve been so lucky. We’ve had very little rain.”

The center is encouraging those interested to sing up via the website, peacewarrioryoga.com/beach, to be able to plan for the class size to keep social distancing measures in place. Each class is being run with a minimum of six feet between each student.

“We have a big beach so we have no issue there,” said Ms. Murphy.

Because of this distance between participants, masks are not required.

“If you want to wear one, that’s fine,” said Ms. Murphy. “Whatever makes you feel comfortable.”

According to Ms. Murphy, the classes have slightly grown since they began and she is always happy to see new faces.

“It’s a very local beach so it’s been very nice,” Ms. Murphy said.

The center is also offering a deal on classes: buy 10 classes for $90 getting one class free.

For more information on the classes visit, peacewarrioryoga.com/beach.

