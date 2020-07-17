Point Beach Farmers Market offers produce, meats, gifts and more

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Farmers Market is in the swing of summer, offering residents fresh produce, sweets and more.

Market Manager Kim Deitz said the market is up and hopes to see the community out to do some local shopping near the gazebo at 410 Arnold Avenue.

“It’s been nice,” said Ms. Deitz. “It’s been shady. We have a really nice group of vendors.”

The market hopes to make all shoppers happy offering Jersey tomatoes and blueberrys, along with homemade art, knick-knacks and more.

According to Ms. Deitz, Jersey peach and corn season is underway and the market has plenty of the Jersey favorites offer to its shoppers

New to the market this year are Sugar Maple Jerseys, offering shoppers meats and cheeses, eggs, butter, along with Atlantic Farm Market, offering produce and flowers.

“It’s been nice to have the Atlantic Farm Market [from Wall] join because they’re so close to home,” said Ms. Dietz.

“We’re really excited that the New Jersey meat farm joined us this year from Stockton.”

Shoppers, too, have been extremely excited about Krakus Deli pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage, Ms. Deitz said.

The market’s long-time partner, Robson’s Farm, Produce and Flowers, will be there offering customers produce including those fresh Jersey peaches.

Because of COVID-19, the market keeps a distance between each vendor. Vendors all wear masks and shoppers are asked to wear masks.

Every week the market has about 15 vendors.

The list of this Sunday’s Market is: Robson’s Farm, Sugar Maple Jerseys, Atlantic Farm Market, Caldino’s, Jaker’s Pickles, Wicked Good Spice Mixes, SoGood Guacamole & Dip Co., Toby’s Tail Waggin Treats, Siren Essentials, Tamarack Handcrafted, Krakus Deli, Naked Gem Studios, Creative Sheep Skins, Shells Bath and Body Bar, Bakers Bounty and the U.S. Census Bureau community outreach.

For more information on the market, visit facebook.com/PointPleasantBeachFarmersMarket.

