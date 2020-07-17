Manasquan cancels summer recreation program, citing COVID-19

MANASQUAN — The borough has announced the cancellation of its summer recreation program after several staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. The junior guard program will continue with additional safety protocols in place.

The update was announced in a press release and a video message by Borough Council President Mike Mangan, who also chairs the beach and recreation committee.

“As we reviewed the two programs that were affected we came to different conclusions based on the circumstances of each program,” he said. Officials have also been in contact with the Monmouth County Board of Health to ensure the borough’s response is compliant with “the highest standards of health and safety practices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The summer recreation program was canceled for the remainder of the season “due to staff availability and limited options to modify the program to make it compliant with the highest level of safety standards,” Mr. Mangan said. He added that refunds will be issued.

The junior guard program, however, will resume on Monday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m. with increased social distancing requirements for all involved in the program. Participants will be required to complete a health questionnaire each morning. They will also be separated into groups to limit potential spread of the virus.

In regard to the staffers that tested positive, Mr. Mangan said “CDC and the board of health protocols have been strictly adhered to by the borough in response to these cases.”

Mr. Mangan also announced that the borough would be limiting daily beach badge sales as a result of the amount of visitors at the beach last weekend and in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will be selling 1,000 badges and when those badges are sold there will be no more for the day,” Mr. Mangan said.

Signs will be posted around town alerting beachgoers if badges have sold out for the day before arriving at the beach. Beach staff will continue to have the ability to shut down beaches as needed based on the capacity of each individual beach.

The Monmouth County Health Department has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manasquan in the past week, Mr. Mangan said.

To limit the spread of the virus and have a return to normalcy, Mr. Mangan urged residents and visitors to be more vigilant when it comes to following the rules and safety precautions dictated by health officials.

“If we see evidence of community spread or if we see that more people are getting this than we’re able to trace, this will get out of hand quickly,” he said. “We are in this for the long haul. It’s not going away in the next couple weeks or the next couple months.”

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.