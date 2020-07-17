Belmar plans to limit to daily beach badges to 7,500

BELMAR — As another summer weekend looms, the borough announced Friday that it will be limiting the sale of daily beach badges to 7,500.

The borough’s office of emergency management announced the change on their social media at about 6 p.m.

The total number of badges sold will fluctuate depending on the amount of season badge holders and space on the beachfront.

In a post on Facebook, Council President Thomas Brennan said the new policy was a “welcome development.”

“For a frame of reference, Sunday, July 12 saw 11,000 daily badge sales,” he said. “Will continue to work on improving communications with both residents and visitors. Folks will need to know when we sell our limit.”

At his press conference on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy encouraged those heading out this weekend to wear a mask.

“The weather forecast says it’s going to be a really hot weekend … which means we should expect another weekend of people getting outside, heading to our beaches, lakes and riverfronts,” Gov. Murphy said. “As we all go out, folks, let’s not forget to wear a mask outdoors when social distancing is not possible.”

Prior to the change, the borough had been regulating how many beachgoers were allowed on the sand based on available space on the beachfront.

If certain areas of the beach became overcrowded, the borough would close off that section and guide beachgoers to less crowded areas.

Since the borough opened the beachfront, the most popular beaches that have seen the most closures have been along the southern end of town, including 16th, 17th and 18th.

