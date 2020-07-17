Beach incumbents will be on general election ballot

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough Council President Tom Migut and Councilwoman Caryn Byrnes secured their way onto the Republican ballot in the July 7 primary, running unopposed for two open full terms.

Mr. Migut received 364, 49.19 percent of the vote with Ms. Byrnes getting 362, 48.92 percent.

Write-in candidates received 14 votes, 1.89 percent of the total vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council President Migut is seeking election on his third term on council.

A graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School, the incumbent councilman graduated Widener University School of Law.

The councilman has served on the borough’s planning board for 14 years, including one year as chairman. He is also a life member of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2 and is a member of the Flood Plain Management Committee.

Mr. Migut currently chairs the finance, insurance and advertising committee and serves on the police and emergency management, streets and water-sewer utility and personnel and human resources committees.

Councilwoman Byrnes is seeking her first term on the council.

Ms. Byrnes has been deeply involved in the school district through her two children, fundraising efforts and the PTO.

Ms. Byrnes currently chairs the fire and street lighting committee and serves on the finance, insurance and advertising and public property building and grounds committees.

No Democrat is set to be on the ballot in November. Mr. Migut and Ms. Byrnes will run unopposed if no one files to run.

This summer’s primary was moved from June 2 to July 7 due to public safety concerns with COVID-19.

The state sent out mail-in ballots to every resident for the July primary. Mail-in ballots may be sent out for the November election.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.