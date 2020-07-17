Beach arrest video ignites a kerfuffle on social media

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A video of a man being taken to the ground by Point Pleasant Beach Police on the boardwalk Sunday prompted a social media uproar attracting comments both supporting and criticizing the actions of the police officers.

The brief video, posted by bystander Nia Butler to Twitter and Instagram, shows several Point Pleasant Beach police officers on the boardwalk attempting to restrain a man before throwing him to the ground and placing handcuffs on him.

Police Chief Joseph Michigan, in a press release posted in social media on Tuesday, said the man, Zakee Murphy, 29, of Garfield, was stopped by police officers for drinking a bottle of Hennessy liquor on the boardwalk.

The press release, posted as a photo on the police department Facebook page, appears to be the only public statement about the incident from Chief Michigan, who did not return phone calls from The Ocean Star seeking further comment or information.

In the press release, the chief states: “One of the biggest problems with social media is that it often presents only one side of a story creating a false narrative … I support and stand by the actions of my officers not only in this incident but also in their constant professionalism during this summer season.”

According to the press release, police officers asked for identification so that the man could be issued a summons for violating an ordinance prohibiting public consumption of alcohol.

“Mr. Murphy did not have identification and provided a false name to the officers,” it states, which prompted an arrest for obstruction and the scuffle that ensued when “he began resisting arrest, by not allowing officers to position his hands behind his back” to be handcuffed.

“He was brought to the ground … where he was restrained and handcuffed. After his immediate removal from the boardwalk, he was processed and released from Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.”

Mr. Murphy was not arrested for drinking in public, Chief Michigan said in the release; he was arrested for failure to give his proper name and resisting arrest.

According to Ms. Butler, excessive force was used to arrest the man who, she said, was only drinking a beer.

“After about 15 minutes of him being surrounded, he finally tells them he’s just trying to get home, and they begin to use excessive force and now say he’s resisting arrest,” Ms. Butler said in the post. “Without actually having a reason to arrest him, when all they really had to do was issue him a ticket.”

In response to her post on Twitter, Ms. Butler said “The use of excessive force, intimidation and harassment must end,” stating she believed “Police are even more hostile in today’s climate than usual.”

She said in the hour she was in the borough, she saw over 25 officers in and around the boardwalk.

In an apparent reference to social media comments suggesting that Mr. Murphy’s arrest reflected racial profiling, Mayor Paul Kanitra said Wednesday, “It’s simply disgusting that some people weaponize the term ‘racism’ so quickly without taking the time to find out the facts of a situation first.”

All it does is distract from real instances that do need change.”

In the Tuesday press release, Chief Michigan defended his officers and said no excessive force was used on Mr. Murphy.

“In fact, officers in the middle of attempting to restrain Mr. Murphy can be seen removing a bench from the area to prevent an injury,” the chief stated.

According to the release, Mr. Murphy and all involved officers walked away unharmed.

The Sunday incident follows a string of police responses for similar incidents over the summer, the most notable when some 100 officers from all over New Jersey were called to break up a party on the beach near Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

According to Mayor Kanitra, Point Pleasant Beach is seeing “unprecedented numbers of disrespectful tourists this year.”

In response, the borough has deployed “zero-tolerance” enforcement measures to combat disorderly behavior.

“The sheer amounts of public drinking, pot smoking, littering, urination and other borough violations are simply staggering,” the mayor said

“Whether it is a result of traditional bar/club venues being closed, political unrest or something else, it doesn’t matter. It’s unacceptable to this town, our residents and the tens of thousands of respectful tourists from all backgrounds we welcome each year.”

Chief Michigan has cited a 170 percent increase in summonses related to the quality-of-life and public behavior offenses.

“In order to preserve the family-friendly atmosphere, we will continue to employ a zero-tolerance enforcement for these quality-of-life offenses and disorderly behavior,” he said.

