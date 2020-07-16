No stranger to staying open during difficult times, Jimmy’s Cucina with locations in Brielle and Point Pleasant Beach, revamped its operations at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and stay-at-home order in an effort to continue to serve the community.

FROM THE BEGINNING

Jimmy’s Cucina first opened in Brielle in November 2011 and one year later Superstorm Sandy struck the shore, but Jimmy’s stayed open. “Even now that’s something that I try to do, no matter how bad things are, always stay open,” said owner Jim Miller. “And even during Sandy we weren’t closed down one day.”

“Again it was a tough situation like this, but we always try to be there for the community and help out whoever we can,” he added.

In November 2018, Jimmy’s Cucina opened its second location in Point Pleasant Beach, which is currently a seasonal spot. According to Miller, after a slow first winter they decided to shut down for the winter the next year since the locations are pretty close to one another. “And in the summer it’s great because of the bridge,” said Miller with a laugh. “Getting over from Point Pleasant to Brielle can take you an hour with the bridge.”

In the winter they can still serve their Point Pleasant customers from the Brielle store since driving over the bridge in the offseason is no problem. Miller explained that it’s going well in the Point Pleasant Beach store and ideally, he’d love to keep it open all year round in the future.

NEW OPERATION, SAME JIMMY’S

The first thing Jimmy’s Cucina did in response to the COVID-19 outbreak was to stop people from coming into the stores. “We’re pretty fortunate compared to a lot of other places because this whole thing with the pickup and delivery is right in our wheelhouse,” said Miller. “This is what we do normally and yes we had to tweak it and I had to tweak it considerably.”

Jimmy’s is offering no contact pickup in which the parking spots are numbered and customers prepay so they don’t have to handle cash. Upon arriving customers can text in their order number, which is given to them when they place their order and their parking spot number. Staff clad in masks and gloves will bring the food out and place it in the customer’s trunk or back seat. According to Miller, this system has worked very well and customers seem to be happy with it.

“People like it. And I talk to people and they say ‘I think you should stay with this all the time,’ which might be because who knows what’s going to happen now,” Miller said.

Delivery was also tweaked to no-contact so the food would be placed outside the customers door, which made it safer for both the staff and customers. While Jimmy’s Cucina is currently still operating this way, one restriction has loosened. Customers are now allowed into the store, but only to place orders for takeout.

“So we opened it up where if somebody wants to get two slices they can come into the store,” said Miller. “If they’re getting just slices, they can wait while we heat them up because it only takes a minute and then they go out the other door. If somebody wants to come in and order a pizza or a sub or a salad or something like that that takes a little bit longer what we do is we come we take their order, they can pay cash or credit at the register and then we will bring it out to their car.”

Both locations are also offering their normal outdoor seating areas, which is three outdoor tables with umbrellas in Brielle and four picnic tables in Point Pleasant Beach. Customers who wish to dine outside can place their order and pay inside and then the food will be brought out to their table.

In addition to being open and there for the community during this time, Jimmy’s Cucina also made several donations to frontline workers.

“When this first started we started donating to the hospitals and the first responders and the local police stations…,” said Miller. After obtaining a contact at Jersey Shore in Neptune, Jimmy’s started donating pizzas for 40 people at a time. Once they got more contacts and help from others, lunches and dinners were being brought to Jersey Shore a couple times a week and donations were made to Ocean Medical Center in Brick as well.

When people began reaching out to Jimmy’s expressing that they wanted to do something, but weren’t quite sure what, Miller took to their Facebook page to start collecting donations. “We collected $7,000 and we made all those donations to the hospitals, which is nice to be able to help,” he shared.

MENU MUSTS

Jimmy’s offers customers an extensive menu with a wide array of options and high quality ingredients. “Everything we make, we make from scratch,” said Miller. From appetizers, salads and sandwiches to entrees, gourmet pizzas and so much more there really is something for everyone and one of their high sellers may come as a surprise.

According to Miller, while they’ve sold them for a while as more people find out about them they get so many compliments on their tacos for a pizza place. “We have five different kinds of tacos and it’s amazing the amount of tacos we sell,” he added. “And it’s something that’s a little different. It’s not like you have to get pizza everyday. You can get something like a taco and not even be thinking that you’re eating at a pizzeria Italian restaurant.”

Entree favorites include linguine and clam sauce and fettucine alfredo and they added some new menu items like a chicken and broccoli saute for those who are watching their carbs. Pizzas cover the gamut with everything from regular, plain and pepperoni to chicken francese, tortellini and Hawaiian. Miller shared that the chicken bacon ranch is probably their number one gourmet pizza with the homemade ranch dressing.

STOP BY JIMMY’S

Jimmy’s Cucina Brielle location at 301 Union Ave. and the Point Pleasant Beach location at 201 Broadway are both opened daily. In addition to the safety precautions already put into place, the establishment is also now taking every employee’s temperature upon their arrival to work.

“We wish for everybody to stay healthy and happy and we’re doing our best to do that,” said Miller.

Visit them online for more information and menus, at jimmyscucina.com.