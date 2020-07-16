Township receives wetlands donation, boosts summer programming

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The council unanimously accepted the donation of a land lot and amended the “fences” chapter of the township code on Monday night, before Mayor John Ducey plugged an opportunity for high school seniors to play one last game with their teammates later this month.

Block 210.35, Lot 19 on Capri Drive off Bay Harbor Boulevard is donated by owners Edward and Monique Faktor for no consideration. The property is entirely wetlands and non-buildable, Council President Lisa Crate said.

“Part of the property is a flood hazard area,” Ms. Crate continued. “The more open space we preserve in flood hazard areas, the more [Community Rating System] points the township earns. CRS points ultimately provide flood insurance discounts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CRS is a product of the National Flood Insurance Program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA].

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.