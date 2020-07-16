BRADLEY BEACH- On a tour of local food pantries across New Jersey, Tammy Murphy stopped by the Bradley Food Pantry Tuesday to lend a hand.

The pantry, which is located at the corner of Fourth and Hammond avenues, has seen a doubling of clientele since the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of layoffs and job losses mounted throughout the state.

Ms. Murphy, who spent the early part of the day placing grape jelly into bags, said that food security is an issue that “touches everyone.”

“Whether you are a business person or someone in the arts, everyone needs food,” she said. “Food security is, along with health care, one of the most important things that we can provide.”

Speaking about her time at the Bradley Food Pantry, Ms. Murphy said that volunteers ran an “efficient” operation while maintaining social distancing. The director of the pantry, Linda Curtiss, is doing an “incredible job,” the governor’s wife added, given the “surge that she has seen.”

On July 9, the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported that there have been 1,349,919 new unemployment claims since March 15. Total payments to workers in New Jersey have hit $9.9 billion during that time period.

On the local level, food pantries have seen an uptick in people using their services. At the Bradley Food Pantry, they have gone from 30 clients a day to 60 at the height of the pandemic. So far in July, Ms. Curtiss said, the pantry is seeing a waning in people arriving to receive food which gives her hope that the worst is over.

Still, she said, the pantry could still use items. Canned fruits and canned vegetables are hard to come by, she said, and the pantry needs grocery sized reusable bags to distribute food.

Ms. Curtiss said that Ms. Murphy’s clearly “came to work” and the pantry was “thrilled to have her.”

“It’s wonderful to have the exposure, it’s great that someone at the state level is interested in us,” Ms. Curtiss said. “We are thrilled to have her.”

