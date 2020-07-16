School prepares for all possibilities in September

LAVALLETTE — The district’s board of education addressed its back-to-school plans during its meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Peter Morris said Lavallette Elementary’s September makeup “all depends on what happens in the next couple weeks” on Wednesday morning.

“We’re creating multiple plans in the case we can have kids live back in the building, and/or face-to-face learning and/or virtual learning,” Mr. Morris told The Ocean Star. “Either/or, we’re preparing for both and making sure the public has enough time. We’re working with stakeholders in the community to see what’s best for our school.”

Lavallette Elementary “would like to try to do” in-person learning if effective social distancing is possible, Mr. Morris said, before noting that option may not be possible.

