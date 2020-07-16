Dine out and delight in the sounds of your favorite local musicians as stages move outdoors this summer so live entertainment can still be enjoyed. Outdoor dining and live music go hand-in-hand to make the perfect summer pairing and establishments all across Monmouth and Ocean counties added a full lineup of live entertainment to their calendars. Enjoy dinner and a show on your next night out at your go-to local bar or restaurant.

SOUNDS OF SUMMER

Proving Ground Waterfront Dining, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands invites you to let the summer fun begin with their patio open. Guests can enjoy live entertainment daily while dining outdoors at Proving Ground. The upcoming lineup features: Skinny Amigo on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.; The Danjo’s on Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m.; Tommy Grasso on Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m.; Bob Burger Duo on Sunday, July 19 at 4 p.m.; Rich & Chad on Monday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.; Anthony Racioppi on Tuesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.; Guns For Hire on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. and Carl Gentry Solo on Thursday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar, 1600 Rt. 70, Brick offers guests entertainment Thursday through Sunday at the Beach Bar. Enjoy a night of outdoor dining, waterfront views and live music. River Rock ensures they have something for everyone so join them outside on the deck.

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse, 390 E Main St., Manasquan is serving up plenty of drinks, food and live entertainment at their “Beached Whale” outdoor dining area. This week’s music lineup features The Groove Sharks on Friday, July 17, Tommy Strazza on Saturday, July 18 and Geoff Myers on Sunday, July 19.

The New McCann’s Restaurant, 4185 Atlantic Ave., Wall wants you to join them for live music happy hours from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music and outdoor dining collides as Pisces Media presents the music lineup and The New McCann’s Restaurant serves up some great food. This week’s lineup includes Jeff Lakata on Thursday, July 16, Two of a Kind on Friday, July 17 and Jenny Barnes on Saturday, July 18.

Reef & Barrel, 153 Sea Girt Ave., Manasquan is bringing live music back to the Reef. Reef & Barrel invites you to join the fun on Saturday, July 18 for outdoor dining, drinks and live music from Ronnie & The Engineers from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Reef Tent/parking lot area. Turnpike Mike returns to the Reef every Monday at 6 p.m. all summer long. Reservations are not needed as the outdoor dining area is first come, first serve.

Jenkinson’s Pavilion, 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach is open daily for outdoor dining and every Monday guests can enjoy The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos at 8 p.m. Sit beachfront for dinner and a show.

The Court Jester, 1077-A Highway 34, Aberdeen presents live entertainment by The Jordan Collective appearing “under the tent” on Friday, July 24 from 7 to 10 p.m.

MORE MUSIC

The orange umbrellas are up and that means 9th Ave Pier, 905 Route 35 South, Belmar is offering guests outdoor dining, drinks and live entertainment. Seating is first come, first serve. 9th Ave Pier offers live music Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. weather permitting.

MJ’s Bayville, 905 Bay Blvd., Bayville is open daily for outdoor dining and Jersey’s best entertainment live from their outdoor stage. Every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. DJ Giuseppe will be live on the outdoor stage playing the best songs ever from yesterday and today, motown to modern. On Saturday, July 18 enjoy Acoustic Fuego from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by Katfish Lucy from 6 to 9 p.m. Shore Thing will take the stage on Sunday, July 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by The Amused from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy music, outdoor dining and the beach at Martell’s Tiki Bar, 308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. Join Martell’s Tiki Bar for live entertainment on their outside stage. Upcoming lineup: Thursday, July 16 Kyle Ahern on the beach from 1 to 4 p.m., No Standards Trio from 2 to 6 p.m. and Blues Collar Trio from 8 to 11 p.m.; Friday, July 17 Jamie Brown on the beach from 12 to 3 p.m., Tragic Remedy Trio from 2 to 6 p.m. and After Shock Trio from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, July 18 No Standards Trio from 2 to 6 p.m. and The Cliffs Trio from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, July 19 The Ruckus Trio from 2 to 6 p.m. and Evolution X Trio from 8 to 11 p.m.

Windward Tavern, 292 Princeton Ave., Brick Township offers live music every weekend. Guests can enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday in the Tavern’s backyard and enjoy the outside Beer Garden and dining outdoors. Bring your own lawn chair and relax.

Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como is open daily for outdoor dining and cocktail table service and has added outdoor live entertainment back into the mix. This week’s lineup includes DJ Mike Nice from 3 to 8 p.m. and DC Duo at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. On Friday, July 17 enjoy DJ Rob Busch from 4 to 9 p.m., Sam Eldebs from 5 to 9 p.m. and DJ Mike Nice at 9 p.m. DJ Dave will take over on Friday, July 18 from 3 to 8 p.m. followed by DJ Billy Reybert at 9 p.m. DJ Dave is back from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 followed by The Full 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Delvetto’s Pizzeria & Pub, 3705 NJ-33, Neptune offers local live entertainment outside with food and drink specials in their new tiki lot area in front of the restaurant. On Thursday, July 16 enjoy Strumberry Pie at 6:30 p.m. Morningside Lane will be performing on Friday, July 17 at 5 p.m. followed by Quincy Mumford at 8 p.m.