BRADLEY BEACH — Businesses on Main Street have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this weekend the borough is hoping to turn a corner and figuratively reopen its main business center.

On Saturday, July 18 the newly formed Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance [BBBCA] will partner with the borough to celebrate the reopening of Bradley Beach with sidewalk sales, live music and community booths at Riley Park.

“It’s a great chance for people that aren’t down here on a daily basis to see what’s going on with the town’s reopening. Restaurants have built entire outdoor dining experiences with their customer and staff safety at the forefront. Salons have reopened to provide a safe environment for both their clients and employees. Retail shops have had to create new ways to work with customers. It’s truly been something magnificent to see”, said Amy Hall, BBBCA staff director.

The festivities begin around noon with a short program followed by live music by Carol Lester, Rising Sun and CAMP.

Local restaurants will be offering specials and there will be a pop-up food drive for the Bradley Food Pantry. Participating businesses include the Bradley Brew Project, FINS, Hair Love Salon, Panchos and Juanchos, Sojourn, Stockroom Modern General and Men’s Store, Village Tobacco and others.

“People can experience downtown Bradley Beach in a fun way and also see what we have to offer,” Simone Hazel, owner of Stockroom Modern General Store, said.

There will also be an opportunity to complete the 2020 census and a BBBCA tent where the board and volunteers will be available to register new members.

“Bradley Beach is blessed with a viable, diverse and engaged community,” Mayor Gary Engelstad said. “We’re very happy that many of our businesses are back and seeing the customers that missed them so much.”

Rain date for the event is Sunday, July 19. For more information, contact Amy Hall at amyhall@bradleybeachnj.gov.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

