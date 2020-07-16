Back-to-school plans readied in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — As the Wall school community develops a detailed plan to get students back into classrooms in September, the focus will be on health and safety, Lisa J. Gleason, the director of curriculum and instruction, said.

“First and foremost, we’re looking at the health and safety. That has to be the priority of the plans that we look at,” for returning students and teachers, Ms. Gleason told the board of education at its workshop meeting on Tuesday.

Schools were shuttered statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March, with students learning remotely from home for the final three months of the school year. On June 26, the New Jersey Department of Education [NJDOE] released its long-awaited “The Road Back” blueprint for reopening, which sets basic standards but requires districts to develop their own custom plan for meeting those standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The spirit of the document and … the expectation is that we are returning to schools in some form. The format of return is left to the districts, provided that it includes some form of modified live instruction,” with virtual-only not being an option, Ms. Gleason said.

The Wall district has assembled a Restart and Recovery Committee, a group of about 45 school community stakeholders, and also three smaller focus groups will meet next week to talk about reopening. The district also will send out surveys to parents, staff and students asking how they were affected by virtual learning.

Ms. Gleason said administrators have been researching multiple models for reopening, with various types of scheduling, over the past two months.

“We’ve honed in on one model. The current model we’re looking at involves a combination of live instruction on campus, as well as virtual learning.

“The initial model, although it’s not confirmed, is a cohort model, in which we would bring in half the enrollment in each building and classroom on two ‘A’ days of live instruction with their teacher, let’s say a Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, all students are at home, with live virtual instruction from their teacher. And Thursday and Friday, the ‘B’ cohort students come in and they have live instruction on campus, while the alternate group is at home in what we call ‘asynchronous’ instruction, doing preloaded work in their Google Classroom; the teacher is not live with them because he or she is working with the group that is on campus,” Ms. Gleason said.

The district is considering having early dismissal of students on Wednesdays, so that teachers can spend those afternoons in professional development, she said. Having all virtual instruction on Wednesdays also provides the opportunity for deep cleaning the school facilities between the two cohort groups of students, she said.

“We looked at a lot of models and some were not feasible from a logistical standpoint,” with transportation, for example, Ms. Gleason said.

“When we look at the health and safety of our students and staff and by extension, their families, we know that the priority has to be limiting exposure and limiting interaction. The cohort enrollment, bringing in half the students at a time, accomplishes that the best out of the models we looked at.”

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.