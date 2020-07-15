Valerie E. Paterson

Valerie E. Lambert Paterson, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Born in Manchester, England to the late Walter and Rosalind Lambert, she lived there with her sister, Pauline and until they attended The Royal Commercial Travelers School near London during WWII. Upon graduating school she moved to