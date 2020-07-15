Theodore E. Vetrini

By
Star News Group Staff
-
49 views

Theodore [Ted] Eugene Vetrini, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born on June 17, 1933 in Red Bank. He grew up in East Rutherford where his parents, Raymond Vetrini Sr. and Assunta [Sue] Vetrini, owned and operated a “locals favorite” confectionery store known as Ray’s Luncheonette for over thirty years