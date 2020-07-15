Linda Ann Mullin

Linda Ann Mullin, 73, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. After a valiant wrestling match, she is finally at peace with Jesus. Her great fear of death has been replaced with awe, wonder, and worship.

Linda was born on Friday, September 20, 1946 in New Jersey to the late Stephen and Marie Hoffman Wysocki