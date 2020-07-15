Linda Ann Mullin, 73, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. After a valiant wrestling match, she is finally at peace with Jesus. Her great fear of death has been replaced with awe, wonder, and worship.
Linda was born on Friday, September 20, 1946 in New Jersey to the late Stephen and Marie Hoffman Wysocki
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)