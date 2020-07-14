1 of 8

BELMAR — Months ago, the chances of having a live graduation ceremony before the start of the next school year seemed slim, but last week St. Rose High School was able to give it’s 109 members graduating senior class a proper send-off.

This year’s ceremony, which took place at the school’s sports complex in Wall Township, was still impacted heavily by the global health pandemic. Students, administrators and parents wore face masks and stood 6 feet apart from one another.

Despite the changes, seniors were still able to celebrate the end of their high school experiences with each other on July 8, throwing their caps into the air as they look forward to a new, yet uncertain, future.

“This is not the ending we have imagined, we have been living in this strange version of reality of many weeks, it is confusing, unfair and painful, but losing the end of our senior year is something we can only accept and move on from,” Mercedes Escandon, the valedictorian of this year’s senior class said to her fellow students.

She called the 2020 graduating class a class of leaders, both in the classroom, on the sports field and in the community. Although this was not the ending her and her fellow classmates wanted, she believes that her class is “destined for great things.”

“This is just another experience meant to shape us for our bright futures,” Mercedes, who will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said.

The class salutatorian was Mia Quiles, who will be attending New York University.

Wednesday’s ceremony began with a prayer led by Father Ed Arnister, who called upon God to continue to shape the minds of students as they went out into the world.

John Tonero, the principal of the high school, at the ceremony was a “happy way to bring our students together” for the first time since the school moved to online learning in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s speaker was James M. Murray, director of the secret service and graduate of the St. Rose class of 1986. Three decades ago, he said to a sea of senior’s, he was in their place. He encouraged students to look at themselves through three different lenses: aptitude, attitude and resilience.

“Adversity does not play favorites, and it does not discriminate,the importance of developing a positive mindset and some level of mental toughness can not be overstated,” he said, telling students the old adage that the road to mastery can only be traveled by those who can tolerate being a beginner.

