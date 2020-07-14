Point Beach PD defends boardwalk arrest in response to video posting

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In a press release posted on social media, Point Pleasant Police Chief Joseph Michigan said a man stopped on the boardwalk for violating an ordinance prohibiting public consumption of alcohol, was subdued and arrested after failing to give his name to police officers on Sunday.



“I support and stand by the actions of my officers not only in this incident but also in their constant professionalism during this summer season,” the police chief stated.



The man, Zakee Murphy, 29, of Garfield, was stopped by police officers and asked for identification so that he could be issued a summons, Chief Michigan said. He was later charged with failure to give his proper name and resisting arrest, and then released.



A video of the incident, showing several Point Beach police officers attempting to restrain a man before placing handcuffs on him and walking him off the boardwalk, was posted on several social media sites and began attracting comments both supporting and criticizing the actions of the police officers.



In response, a press release was posted as a photograph on the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department website, under Chief Michigan’s letterhead.



“What the video fails to capture is a volatile crowd shouting obscenities at the officers who were upholding the law,” the release states. “Additional officers were called to ensure the safety and security of all patrons on the boardwalk at the time. No excessive forced was used … Mr. Murphy and all involved officers waked away unharmed, and he was safely removed from the scene.”



According to the release, Mr. Murphy, who was “drinking out of a bottle of ‘Hennessey’ Liquor,” was stopped, informed of a borough ordinance prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public and asked for identification so a summons could be issued, according to the release.



“Mr. Murphy did not have identification and provided a false name to the officers,” the release states, which prompted an arrest for obstruction and the scuffle that ensued when “he began resisting arrest, by not allowing officers to position his hands behind his back” to be handcuffed.



“He was brought to the ground .. where he was restrained and handcuffed. After his immediate removal from the boardwalk, he was processed and released from Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.”

In its first paragraph, the release states: “One of the biggest problems with social media is that it often presents only one side of a story creating a false narrative. A recent Instagram post where Point Pleasant Beach Police Officers arrested a subject on the boardwalk this past weekend highlights such misinformation. The author of the post suggests that the male subject did nothing wrong and was being harassed for only drinking a beer on the boardwalk.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.