Bridget Gowen

Star News Group Staff
Bridget Alma [McGlynn] Gowen, 85 of Manasquan, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home.

Bridget was a devoted wife and mother, loving daughter, sister, aunt, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Bridget is predeceased by her parents Mary [McGettigan] and Daniel McGlynn of Donegal Ireland and her brothers, Patrick and Daniel, Jr