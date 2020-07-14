Borough sets times when construction work is allowed

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea has approved an ordinance that will govern the hours that construction work may be done by contractors and homeowners.

Commercial contractor work can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday except on public holidays. Those holidays include New Year’s, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Saturday’s work can be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays except between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The first reading of the ordinance had the Saturdays contractors and subcontractors could not work in the borough listed from June 15 to Labor Day, but after input from residents the date was moved back to Memorial Day.

For example, the summer of 2021 will not allow commercial contractor work to happen between Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021 to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Individual property owners are permitted to perform ordinary maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m Monday through Friday except on public holidays such as: New Year’s, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In order to allow people working in the construction industry to work during the remaining Saturdays of the summer, the ordinance will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

