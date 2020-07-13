Wall High School holds outdoor graduation ceremony

WALL TOWNSHIP — Under bright blue skies, the 246-member Wall High School Class of 2020 finally gathered on the evening of July 9 for an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony.

In view of their families, the graduates marched in to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” and took socially distanced seats on the football field.

Principal Rosaleen Sirchio introduced Nicholas Vargas, commander of the school’s Navy National Defense Cadets Corps, who led the Pledge of Allegiance. Ms. Sirchio then welcomed the attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Class of 2020 has done exceptionally well. I am excited to recognize and celebrate your achievements,” she said.

“Graduates, as you progress through life, you will come across situations that cause you to be courageous. Certainly, over these past three months, all of you have demonstrated the ability to persevere, to trust your inner strength, depend on the love and support of your family and meet life’s challenges with courage and integrity. You have been a pillar of strength for those who are persevering through their own challenges and you have always demonstrated care and concern for your fellow community members.

“Please remember as you continue your journey, that without the rain, we would never feel thankful for the warmth of the sun. Today, I am thankful for this sunny day and the chance to celebrate it with you,” Ms. Sirchio said.

The top 10 students of the Class of 2020 were recognized, including Valedictorian Alexandra Fornino, Salutatorian Kayla Bowen, Grace Gisoldi, Sean White, Ryan Betz, Alfredo DiPaola, Haleigh Merriman, Grace Tronolone, Alexandra Fenton and Riley Adam.

Senior Class Advisor Jessica Erbe awarded each graduate a diploma as their family members watched, and Montana Dobrovich-Fago led the tassel-turning ceremony, before the ceremony ended with a recessional.

On June 16, prior to Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement easing the limits on outdoor gatherings, the high school held a virtual graduation ceremony that was live-streamed on the district website.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.