Renee Clayton

By
Star News Group Staff
-
24 views

Renee Clayton, of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by her
family after a brief, but brave battle with cancer.

Born in Roselle on March 8, 1962, to Mary and Floyd Eick, Renee was one of seven children. Renee grew up in Roselle, where she attended St. Joseph the Carpenter Grammar