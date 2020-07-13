Raymond E. Marks Jr.

Raymond E. Marks Jr., 59 of Tinton Falls, and a formerly of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 in Jackson Twp., Susquehanna, Pennsylvania while renovating a home.

Born in Neptune, he was a graduate of Manasquan High School and had been a resident of Spring Lake for most of his