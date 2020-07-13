Manasquan out of Last Dance

MANASQUAN – Manasquan baseball coach Brenan Gordon confirmed on Saturday morning the Warriors team would be pulling out of the Last Dance Tournament.

Manasquan was scheduled to play East Brunswick on Tuesday in the tournament at Christian Brothers Academy in the tournament which involves over 200 teams throughout the state.

A Wall team will be filling the Warriors spot and will face East Brunswick, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crimson Knights originally were not planning on playing in the tournament because of conflicts for several players, but Wall has put together a younger team and will join the Last Dance.

St. Rose will also play in the tournament and will host St. John Vianney, 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hurley Pond Road fields.