Lucy T. ‘Lulu’ Falco

By
Star News Group Staff
-
23 views

Lucy T. “Lulu” Falco, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side.

Lulu was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of James J. Ferris High School. After high school Lulu married the love of her