Joseph John Brogan

Star News Group Staff
Joseph John Brogan, 81, of Belmar, formerly of Jersey City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.

Joe was the elder son of John and Catherine [Delaney] Brogan, both of whom arrived in this country from County Mayo, Ireland, in the 1920’s. Joe was